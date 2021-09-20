Mt Eden prisoner made four stops on way to Waikato bail address

The Mt Eden prisoner who tested positive for Covid-19 after being on bail in the Waikato is understood to have stopped four times on the way to his bail address, breaching bail conditions.

Mount Eden Prison in Auckland. Source: Getty

In a statement, Corrections' chief custodial officer Neil Beales said the man was picked up by a family member from Mt Eden Prison on September 8 and made four brief stops on the way to his bail address at Whakatīwai.

"His bail conditions required him to be collected by a family member and travel to the bail address without any unnecessary stops, and he left the prison at 10.09am," part of the statement reads.

The four stops include two private addresses in Mt Albert and Mangere, one at a Pokeno supermarket, and one stop on the side of the road close to his bail address.

He arrived at the house at 12.28pm, two hours and 19 minutes after leaving the prison.

Earlier on Monday, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said it was likely the prisoner contracted Covid-19 from someone in the vehicle.

It is also understood that there was a "small group" of people in the car transporting the man to his bail address. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the prisoner was not infectious when they left the prison.

He remained within the boundary of the bail address until 12.47pm on September 16, when he visited a carpark about 250 metres away from the address, and then presented himself to police because his address had become unavailable and the court had revoked his bail and issued a warrant for his arrest.

He was then in police custody overnight, before being transported to Mt Eden Prison on September 17, arriving at 6.45pm.

The prisoner then tested positive for the virus on Sunday, September 19.

The same day it was announced three of his household contacts at his bail address in the Waikato had also tested positive, including a child who was symptomatic while at school last Thursday.

Five further household members isolating at home returned negative results on Sunday, with the Ministry of Health confident they had not been infectious in the community.

To date negative results have been returned from testing of close contacts among prison staff, other prisoners, police and court staff.

A pop-up testing centre in the northern Hauraki town of Wharekawa marae in Whakatīwai has been busy on Monday, testing locals. Waikato DHB reports 340 tests have been taken as of 2pm on Monday.