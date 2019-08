Police were notified by ambulance shortly before 12pm that a person had been injured in an avalanche.

The person has been extracted by helicopter and transported to the SAR base on Mt Cook.

It is believed that the patient has pelvic and possible rib injuries.

It comes after an avalanche on Mt Cook last week, where one person was airlifted to hospital.

A group of five climbers were struck by the avalanche while climbing the Gammack range but four of the five were unhurt.