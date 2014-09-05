Mt Albert voters go to the polls in by-election

Voters in the Auckland electorate of Mount Albert go to the polls today in a by-election to decide who will replace David Shearer as their MP.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Shearer announced his resignation from Parliament in December after he was chosen to head the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, forcing the by-election in Mount Albert which he held for Labour since 2009.

An inner-city electorate in urban Auckland, Mt Albert includes the suburbs of Point Chevalier, Grey Lynn, Westmere, Owairaka, Mt Albert, and parts of Sandringham and Kingsland.