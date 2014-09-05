Mt Albert voters go to the polls in by-election

Source:
Voters in the Auckland electorate of Mount Albert go to the polls today in a by-election to decide who will replace David Shearer as their MP.
Source: 1 NEWS
Mr Shearer announced his resignation from Parliament in December after he was chosen to head the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, forcing the by-election in Mount Albert which he held for Labour since 2009.
An inner-city electorate in urban Auckland, Mt Albert includes the suburbs of Point Chevalier, Grey Lynn, Westmere, Owairaka, Mt Albert, and parts of Sandringham and Kingsland.
Thirteen candidates are in the running today.
