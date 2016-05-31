 

MSD slammed over fake names on review decisions

A Ministry of Social Development practice of using fake names on legal documents has been slammed as "repugnant" to the most fundamental concepts of justice.

The Social Development Minister says a range of issues have been uncovered in beneficiary review.

Source: 1 NEWS

The matter has been referred to the solicitor-general after the Social Security Appeal Authority this year began looking at the case of a woman complaining about decisions by the ministry's Benefit Review Committee.

A ministry manager - in a "secret" memorandum disparaging the woman - told the authority it wouldn't be using the real names on committee decisions because they were dealing with high-risk people, and that the woman concerned had a history of being abusive and had made death threats against staff.

It followed concern for staff security after the 2014 Ashburton WINZ killings.

But the authority said it was concerning that ministry chief executive Brendan Boyle was issuing statutory declarations that used false names and signatures, apparently disregarding an earlier commitment not to do so.

"The concept of 'faceless' decision-makers in a statutory process of independent review is repugnant to the most fundamental concepts of justice," authority chairman Grant Pearson said.

However, MSD chief executive Brendan Boyle says the fake names are critical for the safety of staff and it is considering its legal position.

"Pseudonyms protect unit staff and on occasion members of the benefit review committee from being identified and potentially placed at greater risk of harassment, threats or even violence."

There was group of our clients, around 80 out of a total of 1.1 million, who had been deemed the most volatile.

He said documents would show he never gave a personal undertaking to discontinue the use of pseudonyms.

The ministry has been backed up by State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes, who says that threats, abuse and violence towards staff are completely unacceptable.

"The safety of MSD staff is something I know Mr Boyle takes very seriously. I totally support him in his efforts to keep his staff safe," Mr Hughes said.

Last year, MSD had 468 serious threats made towards staff and 12 were assaulted.

