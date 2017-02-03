 

MS patient blames 'bureaucracy' for having to wait five months for medical marijuana product she's legally entitled to

Ryan Boswell 

1 NEWS Reporter

A multiple sclerosis patient is being forced to wait five months to get access to a medical marijuana product she's legally entitled to.

Huhana Hickeys says people may be forced to illegally access cannabis products unless the government makes it cheaper and easier for New Zealanders to get pain relief.
Source: 1 NEWS

In October, Dr Huhana Hickey was given permission by the Associate Health Minister, Peter Dunne, to use Tilray to help with her MS pain.

An application was then made to import the drug and the permit arrived in December.

But Dr Hickey's not expected to have the medicine for at least another three weeks.

"It's the Ministry of Health, it's the requirements they have, the import license, all the legalities around it, the bureaucracy has actually held it up," Dr Hickey told 1 NEWS.

Tilray costs about $600 a month and another $3000 to get the drug into the country.

It's the Ministry of Health, it's the requirements they have"
Dr Huhana Hickey

"What worries me is that this is going to be a regular occurrence every three months when I make a new application," she said.

In a statement, Mr Dunne said he is satisfied with the current approval process for medical marijuana products.

Regarding Dr Hickey's delay, he said "it appears that most of the issues here are between the purchaser and the supply company".

But the Drug Foundation's chief executive Ross Bell is laying the blame on the government.

"The government needs to unpick how it removes those barriers. Does it create a menu of products that it is happy to approve and then does it get Pharmac or find some other mechanism to reduce the barrier of the high cost," Mr Bell said.

Dr Hickey would rather use a cannabis product that's been tested, but is so desperate for pain relief that she may break the law.

"Yes I am considering it and I am think seriously that maybe I've had enough of the mucking around that seems to happen with Ministry."

Medsafe's group manager Chris James says the Ministry would always be concerned if people were using any raw or untested product as a medicine for any purpose.

He says the quality, safety and effectiveness can't be guaranteed.

Dr Hickey has been prescribed morphine in the interim, which she says is not adequate.

Alex Renton mum’s Rose has given her first interview since her son’s death.
Source: Seven Sharp

Ryan Boswell

Health

loading error

refresh

Huhana Hickey says the barriers to cannabis pain relief are huge for Kiwis.


