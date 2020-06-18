TODAY |

MPs Shane Jones, Mark Mitchell both support military intervention at NZ's Covid-19 quarantine facilities

Source:  1 NEWS

National's Mark Mitchell and NZ First MP Shane Jones both say they trust the New Zealand Defence Force can control the country's borders moving forward.

Both National and NZ First MPs told TVNZ1's Breakfast they trusted the military to do the job.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister announced a Defence Force official would be taking charge of New Zealand's quarantine procedure after it was yesterday announced a system failure allowed two Covid-19 cases to slip through. 

It was revealed Assistant Chief of Defence Air Commodore Digby Webb would now be in charge of isolation facilities for Kiwis returning from overseas.

Mr Mitchell told TVNZ1's Breakfast the quarantine blunder was "absolutely not good enough". But the "one good thing" was the Defence Force taking over.

"I know who's taking over, they’re very task orientated and I think they’ll have the capacity to be able to lock the border down and make sure that’s managed properly," said Mr Mitchell. 

Meanwhile, Mr Jones said both he and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters wanted the military to be involved from the beginning.

But Peter Boshier says this week's events show there is no room for error.

"I know it's somewhat foreign to Kiwi culture to see uniformed officers who aren’t police doing it. Going forward if it's not the police, I’ve thoroughly in support of the military turning this into a very task orientated, zero tolerance approach on our border," said Mr Jones. 

"We’ve felt that this needed military precision and task forced orientation from the beginning."

The two new Covid-19 cases were revealed earlier this week. Two women, both New Zealand nationals, had arrived from the UK earlier this month.

