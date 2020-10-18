MPs on the edge of their electorate seats during wait for special votes

The impending release of special votes for the general election is weighing on the shoulders of MPs on the edge.

Dr Shane Reti. Source: Getty

Set to come out on November 6, the result makes up an estimated 17 per cent of the overall vote.

It could see some MPs lose the seat won on election day and could also impact the party vote result.

National's Shane Reti's seat of Whangārei is teetering with only 164 votes between himself and Labour's Emily Henderson. Should Dr Reti lose the seat, it would push Maureen Pugh out of Parliament, while he would be forced to be placed on National's list.

The seat of Waititi has 415 votes between Rawiri Waititi, the sole Māori Party representative and Labour's Tamati Coffey, who has not yet conceded losing the seat and is waiting for the special votes.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Another hotly contested seat, Auckland Central, remains close, with Green Party's Chlöe Swarbrick only 492 votes ahead of Labour's Helen White. If Swarbrick keeps the seat post the release of the official election results, it would be the first time since 1999 the Greens have won an electorate seat.

Denise Lee has 580 votes ahead of Labour's Priyanca Radhakrishnan for Maungakiekie - if Lee loses the seat, it would mean she would be out of Parliament as she sits at 34 on National's list.

Invercargill, a seat held by National since 2005, brings new National candidate Penny Simmonds into Parliament - but she only holds the seat by 685 votes ahead of Labour's Liz Craig.

Northland, the seat NZ First and Shane Jones put up as a lifeline, unsuccessfully, saw National's Matt King come away 729 votes ahead of Labour's Willow-Jean Prime. It was the fourth time Prime contested the seat in a general election or by-election.

If King lost the seat, he too would be out of Parliament.

"I don't really have a safe margin so I'm waiting," he told media today.

"I've been told anything more than 400 votes is safe, however this was a rout, and if it goes the way in the red wave then I'm possibly going to be out on my ear."

He thought his odds were 60-40 in his favour.

Labour's Anna Lorck's win in Tukituki by 772 votes saw former Hastings Mayor Lawrence Yule lose his seat and place in Parliament, sitting at 33 on National's list.