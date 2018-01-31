MPs backs confident Bill English as leadership speculation spreads

Opposition leader Bill English's State of the Nation speech was delivered today despite speculation swirling around his leadership.

Mr English would not confirm if he would be leading National into the 2020 election, instead saying: "The leadership of an opposition party is contingent on performance, so I commit to the performance."

The last National leadership change came after former PM Sir John Key stood down from his position in 2016, which launched National's first challenge since Sir John took the reins unopposed from Don Brash.

Bill English and Paula Bennett were elected unopposed as a team to lead the country, however Simon Bridges had made unsuccessful moves to take on Ms Bennett for a place as deputy PM.

Mr English looked confident at today's media stand up when questioned about his role as leader. When asked, he backed Ms Bennett's position, saying she was a "robust" individual who could hold up against speculation.

Mr English said he wouldn't "over read" the speculation on the day he delivered his State of the Nation speech, and he won't be "derailed by a bit of gossip".

Mr English has been supported by a team of MPs, many who have been tipped to be future leadership options, such as Nikki Kaye and Amy Adams.

Ms Adams said Mr English would continue to lead the party. "I have no knowledge of any moves to have a change of leadership".

National are polling well above 40 per cent, and that could suggest there would be a decreased desire to change the leadership team.

"It's total news to me. Bill English has my 100 per cent support, so does Paula Bennett, they're doing a great job," Mr Bishop said.

Pushed further on the rumours, Mr Bishop repeated he had heard nothing within his party on any potential leadership change.

"No not at all, they enjoy the full confidence of the caucus and they're doing a great job."

But, Invercargill electorate National MP Sarah Dowie says there has been "some talk" about the leadership issue within the party.



She wouldn't be drawn further into the details, and other National MPs questioned would not divulge that there had been any sort of speculation among MPs.