 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


MPI vehicle 'involved' in accident where child was struck, critically injured near Northland's Ninety Mile Beach

Breaking
share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Ministry of Primary Industries have confirmed that an MPI vehicle "was involved" in an accident where a struck the child in Northland today.

The accident happened on Te Paki Stream Rd, one of the main access roads to Ninety Mile Beach.

The 11-year-old child was airlifted to Starship Hospital in Auckland in a critical condition.

"The Ministry for Primary Industries can confirm that an MPI vehicle was involved in an accident involving an 11 year old boy near Ninety Mile Beach earlier today," MPI says in a statement.

"Our immediate thoughts are with the boy, his family and friends at this time," said acting director of compliance Gary Orr. 

"We are supporting our Fisheries Officer involved in the accident."

The MPI did not wish to comment further and and will conduct it's own review into the incident.

Police car

Source: 1 NEWS

The road will remain closed until serious crash unit has completed their scene examination.

Related

Accidents

Northland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:47
1
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Serena Williams announces engagement after New Zealand arrival

2
The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend are on holiday in New Zealand.

Big Bang Theory star takes selfies while on holiday in NZ

00:17
3
The man shared the video with his friends on Instagram, sparking an online backlash.

Aussie bodybuilder banned from gym for life after mocking woman working out in video

00:18
4
The superstar arrived this morning to compete in next week’s ASB Classic in Auckland.

'Hey all you Kiwi's out there!' – Serena Williams' personal message to New Zealand

00:47
5
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Watch: She's here! Tennis superstar Serena Williams touches down in NZ

GeoNet graphic showing where the earthquake was felt.

Thousands feel severe magnitude 5.5 central New Zealand earthquake across the North Island

One person has described the shake as "the longest and strongest of the 3 Kaikoura aftershocks I've felt this month".

00:54
Campbell, who is in NZ with his UB40 band, sits down with Astro and Mickey Virtue for a chat.

'There is a burden of shame that we feel coming here' - UB40 star Ali Campbell reflects on Treaty of Waitangi during NZ visit

Campbell, who is in NZ with his UB40 band, sits down with Astro and Mickey Virtue for a chat.

00:35
Tournament director Karl Budge reeled off some big names when asked who could replace Juan Martin del Potro.

'We've contacted Federer, Nadal and Novak' – another tennis superstar could be heading to ASB Classic

Tournament director Karl Budge reeled off some big names when asked who could replace Juan Martin del Potro.

Police say the honey was likely being prepared to export overseas.

Aussie manuka honey as powerful as Kiwi cousin, study says

Sydney researchers have found Australian manuka honey is as powerful against bacteria as the more commonly known NZ variety.

ASB Classic lose big names as Ivanovic, Stephens both withdraw

Defending champion Stephens has pulled out with injury, while Ivanovic has retired.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ