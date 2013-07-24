MPI vehicle 'involved' in accident where child was struck, critically injured near Northland's Ninety Mile Beach

The Ministry of Primary Industries have confirmed that an MPI vehicle "was involved" in an accident where a struck the child in Northland today.

The accident happened on Te Paki Stream Rd, one of the main access roads to Ninety Mile Beach.

The 11-year-old child was airlifted to Starship Hospital in Auckland in a critical condition.

"The Ministry for Primary Industries can confirm that an MPI vehicle was involved in an accident involving an 11 year old boy near Ninety Mile Beach earlier today," MPI says in a statement.



"Our immediate thoughts are with the boy, his family and friends at this time," said acting director of compliance Gary Orr.

"We are supporting our Fisheries Officer involved in the accident."

The MPI did not wish to comment further and and will conduct it's own review into the incident.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS