MPI seeks help against cattle disease

The government is ramping up efforts to eradicate a bacterial disease plaguing New Zealand cattle herds and wants farmers to call them immediately if they have had contact with infected farms.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mycoplasma bovis infection has been confirmed on 24 properties, from Hawke's Bay to Canterbury, Otago and Southland, since it was first detected on a South Canterbury farm on July 22.

The disease poses no food safety risk but can cause abortion, arthritis, udder infections and pneumonia in cattle. There is no cure.

Efforts to trace where the disease started and where it had moved to were now accelerating, the Ministry of Primary Industries' director of response, Geoff Gwyn, says.

This meant the Ministry of Primary Industries needed to urgently hear from any farmers with suspicions about their animals, he said.

"Right now, we need to hear from any farmers who have bought cows and calves or milk for calf feed from farms that have been publicly identified as infected."

"If these farmers haven't already heard from us through our tracing work, we would dearly like to hear from them."

He said the MPI wanted to make a decision on whether it could "proceed with eradication" as soon as possible.

"But we can't get rid of it if we leave any stone unturned. We need these farmers to support all New Zealand beef and dairy farmers and help us find and beat this."

Mr Gwyn said he wanted to hear from people who have received cattle or calves from Southland-based Southern Centre Dairies Limited at any time after January 1, 2016, who have not already been contacted by the MPI.