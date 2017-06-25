MPI says raw and rare meat can still be served if proven safe

The Ministry of Primary Industries has offered to work on its new rules for cooking meat after a restauranteur said they stopped him from selling his signature medium-rare burger.

Due to new MPI regulations the Governor Burger is now off the menu. Source: Facebook/ Daniel Fraser

Daniel Fraser - executive chef at The Duke of Marlborough restaurant in the Bay of Islands - posted on Facebook on Thursday lamenting the new rules, calling it a case of "bureaucracy gone mad".

The rules say meat and liver needs to be cooked at a high temperature for a longer amount of time than previously so as to avoid any contamination, but under those new rules a medium-rare burger such as Mr Fraser's would not be possible.

Mr Fraser's Facebook post read: "It is with great sadness and regret that we will no longer be able to sell the Duke's governors burger".

"We are only allowed to cook our burger to a dry, rubbery well-done and I'm not proud to serve this. Good-bye dear friend, it's been a great 6 years.... I'll miss you xx".

According to Mr Fraser's post the restaurant would also no longer be able to serve steak tartare, Carpaccio and duck/chicken liver parfait.

However, MPI Director Peter Thompson told NZ Herald there is no need for restaurants to change their menus, so long as the chefs can prove to inspectors that the food is safe.

Mr Thompson said the generic guidelines did not account for specialist outlets such as The Duke of Marlborough - and that there is some wriggle room.

"It is designed for the average places rather than places that do something special," Mr Thompson said.

"We have offered to work with chefs to develop a bespoke food control plan or to develop a new section to go into the template."