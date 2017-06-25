 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


MPI says raw and rare meat can still be served if proven safe

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Ministry of Primary Industries has offered to work on its new rules for cooking meat after a restauranteur said they stopped him from selling his signature medium-rare burger.

Due to new MPI regulations the Governor Burger is now off the menu.

Due to new MPI regulations the Governor Burger is now off the menu.

Source: Facebook/ Daniel Fraser

Daniel Fraser - executive chef at The Duke of Marlborough restaurant in the Bay of Islands - posted on Facebook on Thursday lamenting the new rules, calling it a case of "bureaucracy gone mad".

The rules say meat and liver needs to be cooked at a high temperature for a longer amount of time than previously so as to avoid any contamination, but under those new rules a medium-rare burger such as Mr Fraser's would not be possible.

Mr Fraser's Facebook post read: "It is with great sadness and regret that we will no longer be able to sell the Duke's governors burger".

"We are only allowed to cook our burger to a dry, rubbery well-done and I'm not proud to serve this. Good-bye dear friend, it's been a great 6 years.... I'll miss you xx".

According to Mr Fraser's post the restaurant would also no longer be able to serve steak tartare, Carpaccio and duck/chicken liver parfait.

However, MPI Director Peter Thompson told NZ Herald there is no need for restaurants to change their menus, so long as the chefs can prove to inspectors that the food is safe.

Mr Thompson said the generic guidelines did not account for specialist outlets such as The Duke of Marlborough - and that there is some wriggle room.

"It is designed for the average places rather than places that do something special," Mr Thompson said.

"We have offered to work with chefs to develop a bespoke food control plan or to develop a new section to go into the template."

He said the guidelines allowed for certain types of food to be served outside the rules, and that managing the risk of contamination throughout the supply chain would allow for "very low" risk of disease.

Related

Food and Drink

Due to new MPI regulations the Governor Burger is now off the menu.

'Dry, rubbery well-done' - Medium-rare burger off the menu after new food regulations introduced

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
Jaedyn Randell has been chosen to voice Moana in a Te Reo version of the hit film.

Introducing New Zealand's Maori Moana! Tokoroa teen chosen to be Te Reo voice of Disney princess

02:22
2
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

America's Cup recap: Iceman Peter Burling refuses to discuss Cup victory, as Spithill declares, 'we've been here before'

00:30
3
Peter Burling trapped Jimmy Spithill at the start, took his wind, then just took, sailing a 100 per cent fly-time.

America's Cup recap: Match point! Team NZ's Burling humiliates Oracle's Spithill at the start line, sails off in to the blue

02:22
4
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

'You know, looking back to 13, you guys were on match point a lot': Reporter tries to rattle NZ cage but Burling shuts it down

00:39
5
1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson cheekily asked Spithill, "you're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?"

'Are you from NZ?' - Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill takes on 1 NEWS' Abby Wilson over cheeky question

Max was a playful dog, who always wanted attention.

'We don't have any tears left' - Invercargill couple searching for answers after beloved puppy shot dead

Coming home on Friday the husband expected Max to run and greet him, instead he found him lying at by their fence, dead.

01:39
They're working together to support an important part of the local ecology.

Better together: Kaikoura farmers and fishermen join forces in midst of post-quake recovery

They're working together to support an important part of the local ecology.


00:39
1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson cheekily asked Spithill, "you're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?"

'Are you from NZ?' - Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill takes on 1 NEWS' Abby Wilson over cheeky question

"You're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?" It turns out Jimmy hasn't totally lost his sense of humour.

01:03
The NZ Beverage Council says the scheme will help curb childhood obesity.

'We want schools to go water only' says fizzy drink advocate

New Zealand Beverage Council says it's disappointed at a possible levy on sugary drinks.

07:57
The PM faced another day of tough questioning over the scandal which has rocked the National Party.

'You need to front up and tell us what you know' – Hilary Barry challenges Bill English over Todd Barclay saga

The PM faced another day of tough questioning over the scandal which has rocked the National Party.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ