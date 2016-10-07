 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


MPI says it's uncovered evidence of 'potentially serious' staff misconduct

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Ministry for Primary Industries says it has uncovered evidence of potential serious staff misconduct relating to events that occurred some years ago that involved several employees who no longer work for MPI.

Programming Work Time. Programmer Typing New Lines of HTML Code. Laptop and Hand Closeup. Working Time. Web Design Business Concept.

Computer (generic).

Source: istock.com

In a statement released today MPI says the conduct was of a sufficiently serious nature that they have referred it to the State Services Commission for consideration.

The misconduct was uncovered as part of the preparation of a response to an Official Information Act request for all correspondence between MPI employees and Thompson & Clark Investigations Ltd (TCIL).

MPI says they are working to assist the SSC inquiry and are conducting their own internal inquiry.

The statement reveals that MPI are extremely disappointed to learn that past employees of their organisation potentially breached their Code of Conduct, trust, and by proxy the trust that was given to them by the New Zealanders that they served.

In last few years since these matters occurred, MPI says they have instituted a number of measures to reinforce their Code of Conduct and will look at these systems to see if there are further improvements that can be made.

Because this matter is under investigation, MPI say they will make no further comment.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1

Police confirm homicide investigation launched over killing of rapper XXXTentacion

02:30
2
Lyn Webster has a surprisingly simple solution.

Most read: Kaitaia lady spills the beans on how she lives off $20 a week for groceries

00:15
3
The two XVs put on a fierce showdown prior to kick off.

Watch: Kiwi culture at its finest! Deafening haka rings out as King's College & Auckland Grammar face-off


4
David Scott.

Kapiti councillor found guilty of rubbing genitals on staff member gets first warning under three strikes law, $1500 fine for 'inexplicable' behaviour

5
Programming Work Time. Programmer Typing New Lines of HTML Code. Laptop and Hand Closeup. Working Time. Web Design Business Concept.

MPI says it's uncovered evidence of 'potentially serious' staff misconduct


One person dead at Rotorua's Polynesian Spa

Police earlier confirmed to 1 NEWS that there was an incident and that emergency services were present.

02:33
Mr Bridges had asked a question to PM Ardern if she was concerned Government policies would “significantly increase the cost of living for hard-working New Zealanders”.

Watch: Winston Peters labels National leader's question 'unadulterated nonsense' as fuel tax debate ignites in Beehive

Mr Peters was answering questions on behalf of the absent Jacinda Ardern.

00:42
Simon Bridges, Winston Peters and Kelvin Davis were all critical.

'It's cruel' - US policy of separating child migrants from parents criticised by New Zealand political leaders

Nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their parents.


00:44
A study found it can take minutes before an ionisation alarm detects smoke.

Retailers taking ionisation smoke alarms off shelves after Consumer NZ report

The alarms were found to respond to smouldering fires much more slowly than photoelectric fire alarms.

House Protect, Insurance

Wellington woman shocked at '300 per cent' house insurance hike - $5k a year

"We haven't changed any of our conditions - this is just a rollover of our premium."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 