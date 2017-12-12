 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


MPI backtracks on definition of highly prized manuka honey, with legal challenge looming

share

Source:

NZN

A legal clash between beekeepers and the government over the definition of highly prized manuka honey has been called off.

The Ministry of Primary Industries has today announced a chemical and DNA definition for Manuka honey, to protect its trade reputation overseas.

Source: 1 NEWS

A case between the NZ Beekeepers Inc and the Ministry for Primary Industries was due to begin in the High Court at Wellington today, but, on Monday, MPI decided to change the export requirements for the honey.

From February 5 a designated chemical marker in multifloral manuka honey - known as 2 MAP - was to have risen to 5mg per 1kg to reach an export standard.

But, with the court case looming, MPI backtracked and kept the 2 MAP marker at 1mg per 1kg.

There is no change to the 5mg per 1kg marker requirement for monofloral manuka honey, which comes solely from the manuka flower.

MPI deputy director-general regulation and assurance Bryan Wilson says newly analysed tests showed identifying multifloral manuka honey was "initially set too conservatively".

"We hope the industry will see this as a signal of MPI's ongoing commitment to a collaborative science programme focused on continuous improvement to the science that supports the definition of manuka honey."

In December, the government decided manuka honey would get the chemical marker definition in order to protect the reputation of the $200-million export industry, which is expected to pass $1 billion in the next 10 years.

MPI developed the definition after there was more manuka honey being sold than could be produced, as regulators from China and the UK demanded a standard to protect fraudulent honey coming into their markets.

It would safeguard the industry from cowboy operators, Minister for Food Safety Damien O'Connor said last month.

"Our trade partners and consumers in many countries want to know they are getting the real deal and this definition will provide them that assurance," he said.

Related

Business

Farming

Food and Drink

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:49
1
The former deputy PM said she’s not an expert on the topic, but sympathises with those who cannot afford the surgery.

Weight-loss surgery already 'life-changing' for revitalised Paula Bennett who sympathises with those who can't afford it

00:30
2
It’s safe to say this is a memory that will last a lifetime for this stunned group of Northland swimmers.

Video: Incredible new footage shows surfing dolphins weaving between swimmers at Karikari Peninsula

3

LIVE: Summer heatwave sizzles with temps unofficially reaching 41C in Hanmer Springs

00:22
4
The new midfield combo fired on all cylinders as Toulon romped to a 36-12 win over Bordeaux.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu's cheeky pop-pass sets ex-NRL star Semi Radradra off to the races

01:14
5
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.

Searing heat today will give way to powerful ex-cyclone later this week with 'a bit of coastal inundation' possible, forecasters say

00:30
It’s safe to say this is a memory that will last a lifetime for this stunned group of Northland swimmers.

Video: Incredible new footage shows surfing dolphins weaving between swimmers at Karikari Peninsula

It’s safe to say this is a memory that will last a lifetime for this stunned group of Northland swimmers.


00:49
The former deputy PM said she’s not an expert on the topic, but sympathises with those who cannot afford the surgery.

Weight-loss surgery already 'life-changing' for revitalised Paula Bennett who sympathises with those who can't afford it

Ms Bennett told media today she could "certainly understand those calls for more public funding" for gastric bypass surgery.

It's one of the final pieces of Labour's 100 day plan.

Jacinda Ardern wanting child poverty bill to 'last beyond' current government as details due for release today

However Bill English is questioning the PM's intentions of a "serious bipartisan effort" on the Child Poverty Reduction Bill.

01:10
John Healy says people drastically underestimate the risks of leaving kids or pets in their car.

Leaving children, pets in hot cars can cause brain damage and leaving windows down a bit doesn't help, AA warns

The warning comes after a Hamilton grandfather last week allegedly left two preschoolers in a hot car while he went to get takeaways.

Traffic on Auckland North Western Motorway after crash.

Long delays expected after crash blocks city-bound lanes on Auckland's North Western Motorway

The accident occurred at around 8:30am in a city-bound lane before the Lincoln Rd off ramp.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 