MP spending released: The highest and lowest spenders

The recent spending by Members of Parliament has been released.

The MP expenses are from October 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017, collected by Internal Affairs.

Source: 1 NEWS

It includes Wellington accommodation, out of Wellington travel expenses, domestic air travel and surface travel.

The MP with the biggest expenses, totalling $30,186, was Labour MP and Minister for Building Jenny Salesa, who represents the Manukau East electorate.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had $27,751 worth of expenses, however $6,904 of this was an administration error, pulling her expenses down to $20,847.

NZ First list-MP, and Minister for Regional Economic Development Shane Jones had the second highest expenses, totalling $27,296, with $11,436 of that used on surface travel and $9,108 on domestic air travel.

Labour deputy Kelvin Davis, and MP for Te Tai Tokerau, was the third highest with $24,644, with Auckland Labour MP Phil Twyford following on $23,642.

Then-National leader Bill English spent a total of $17,165.