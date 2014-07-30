 

MP spending released: The highest and lowest spenders

The recent spending by Members of Parliament has been released.

The MP expenses are from October 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017, collected by Internal Affairs

Jenny Salesa was homeless herself in South Auckland and says the new Government has a solution for the issue.

It includes Wellington accommodation, out of Wellington travel expenses, domestic air travel and surface travel.  

The MP with the biggest expenses, totalling $30,186, was Labour MP and Minister for Building Jenny Salesa, who represents the Manukau East electorate. 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had $27,751 worth of expenses, however $6,904 of this was an administration error, pulling her expenses down to $20,847. 

Jacinda Ardern says a national impact assessment will be carried out, before the terms of the deal are ratified.

NZ First list-MP, and Minister for Regional Economic Development Shane Jones had the second highest expenses, totalling $27,296, with $11,436 of that used on surface travel and $9,108 on domestic air travel. 

The politics team look at 'Shane Jones' baby', and if the latest plan has been rushed.

Labour deputy Kelvin Davis, and MP for Te Tai Tokerau, was the third highest with $24,644, with Auckland Labour MP Phil Twyford following on $23,642. 

The acting PM weighed into the origin of reports four boats of refugees were turned back from heading to NZ shores.

Then-National leader Bill English spent a total of $17,165. 

Current MPs Chris Finalyson of National and Green Party co-leader James Shaw were the lowest spenders, with Mr Finlayson on $2,651 and Mr Shaw on $4,031. Both did not have Wellington accommodation expenses. 

