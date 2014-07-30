MP spending released: The highest and lowest spenders

Source:
The recent spending by Members of Parliament has been released.
The MP expenses are from October 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017, collected by Internal Affairs.
Source: 1 NEWS
It includes Wellington accommodation, out of Wellington travel expenses, domestic air travel and surface travel.
The MP with the biggest expenses, totalling $30,186, was Labour MP and Minister for Building Jenny Salesa, who represents the Manukau East electorate.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had $27,751 worth of expenses, however $6,904 of this was an administration error, pulling her expenses down to $20,847.
Source: 1 NEWS
NZ First list-MP, and Minister for Regional Economic Development Shane Jones had the second highest expenses, totalling $27,296, with $11,436 of that used on surface travel and $9,108 on domestic air travel.
Source: 1 NEWS
Labour deputy Kelvin Davis, and MP for Te Tai Tokerau, was the third highest with $24,644, with Auckland Labour MP Phil Twyford following on $23,642.
Source: 1 NEWS
Then-National leader Bill English spent a total of $17,165.
Current MPs Chris Finalyson of National and Green Party co-leader James Shaw were the lowest spenders, with Mr Finlayson on $2,651 and Mr Shaw on $4,031. Both did not have Wellington accommodation expenses.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news