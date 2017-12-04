MP Shane Jones confident PM will be allowed to speak at Waitangi

Cabinet Minister Shane Jones says he's confident the prime minister will be allowed to speak at Waitangi Marae this year.

Source: 1 NEWS

A meeting is being held on Friday between the Waitangi National Trust and the Waitangi Day organising committee ahead of February's events, with the Jacinda Ardern's speaking rights likely to be on the list of topics for discussion.

There's been confusion over women's right to speak at the marae at Waitangi in the past, with then Labour leader Helen Clark brought to tears after being barred from speaking in 1998.

Former prime minister Bill English also decided to stay away last year after confusion about protocols and John Key boycotted the event in 2016 after being refused speaking rights.

But Mr Jones told the AM Show he was confident Ms Ardern would be allowed to talk in two weeks' time.

"Jacinda Ardern - unfortunately I'm not at that meeting, but my influence will certainly be felt - she will be speaking in that ceremony," he said.

"You can come back and haunt me in a week or two's time... but take me at my word".

He downplayed suggestions tikanga meant women couldn't speak at the marae.

"I've seen many women speak at Waitangi," he said.

"I think there's a lot of reinvention in current versions of marae culture."

The National Trust last year decided Te Whare Runanga, the upper marae, would be used for the Waitangi Day powhiri in 2018 and 2019 instead of Te Tii Marae - where the ceremony is usually held - after years of disruptive demonstrations.