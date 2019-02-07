MP Sarah Dowie cleared after police investigation into text to Jami-Lee Ross

Invercargill MP Sarah Dowie has been cleared after a police investigation over a text message sent to then-National MP Jami-Lee Ross.

Ms Dowie released a statement saying: "I am very pleased that the NZ police have concluded that there is no case to answer.

"I trust in the thorough process that the police have run and believe the decision is fair and just."

Jami-Lee Ross said he welcomes the conclusion of the inquiries relating to a complaint.

"When I was first alerted by NZ Police of a complaint they had received from a third party under the Harmful Digital Communications Act, I agreed to participate in their inquiries.

"The public would expect nothing less from a member of Parliament than to cooperate. I welcome the decision that has been made.

"This has been a traumatic time for many people. I am glad it is now behind us all. Serving my local community remains my priority."

Earlier this year, police launched an investigation after a text message was sent last year by Ms Dowie saying Mr Ross "deserved to die".