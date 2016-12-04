 

MP Paul Foster-Bell to quit parliament at election

National List MP Paul Foster-Bell is to quit Parliament at September’s general election.

The MP had faced a tough contest in the Wellington Central electorate against Nicola Willis - a former advisor to John Key and senior Fonterra executive.

Mr Foster-Bell, a former Middle East diplomat, said he was withdrawing from list selection because a contest was distracting for the party. He has contested the seat since 2011.

"Serving as a Member of Parliament has been a distinct honour, but now is the right time for me to pursue other opportunities," he said.

Late last year he came out as being gay in an emotional interview with TVNZ’s Q+A, saying he was disgusted by homophobic comments made by church leader Brian Tamaki.

Paul Foster-Bell has never talked about his sexuality publicly, but after Tamaki's outburst he felt "furious" and compelled to speak out.
Source: Q+A

