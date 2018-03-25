MP labels Air NZ 'Air Auckland', as Air Chathams prepares to offer up to 36 flights per week

After three months of being in limbo, flights will resume to Auckland from the Kapiti Coast.

Air New Zealand gave only three weeks notice that it would be pulling out of the region. Not long after Air Chathams said it would look into taking over the route.

Source: 1 NEWS

"Air New Zealand chose to let our community down," Otaki MP Nathan Guy said today.

Mr Guy announced the move today, saying Air Chathams would be able to take it over with the help of the Kapiti Coast District Council and the privately-owned airport.

"Air New Zealand … are very mindful of the fact they want to return a profit. But certainly, the feeling is that they've become Air Auckland, and the way they treated this community was woeful," he said.

Mr Guy said Air Chathams are looking at putting on around 36 flights a week.