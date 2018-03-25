 

MP labels Air NZ 'Air Auckland', as Air Chathams prepares to offer up to 36 flights per week

Emily Cooper 

1 NEWS Reporter

After three months of being in limbo, flights will resume to Auckland from the Kapiti Coast.

Air Chathams will take over the route and are looking at putting on around 36 flights per week.
In March, Air New Zealand announced it was pulling out of the Kapiti Coast route.

The national carrier faced tough criticism from Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, who said the company was abandoning the regions.

Air New Zealand gave only three weeks notice that it would be pulling out of the region. Not long after Air Chathams said it would look into taking over the route.

Around 200 locals packed into a meeting at the airport.

"Air New Zealand chose to let our community down," Otaki MP Nathan Guy said today.

Mr Guy announced the move today, saying Air Chathams would be able to take it over with the help of the Kapiti Coast District Council and the privately-owned airport.

"Air New Zealand … are very mindful of the fact they want to return a profit. But certainly, the feeling is that they've become Air Auckland, and the way they treated this community was woeful," he said.

Mr Guy said Air Chathams are looking at putting on around 36 flights a week.

Details around when then the flights will start are expected to be released later today.

Emily Cooper

Around 200 locals packed into a meeting at the airport.

