MP Kiri Allan's brother pleads guilty to murdering partner

The brother of Labour MP Kiri Allan has admitted to killing his partner in Whanganui in April last year.

Eric Ara Mete pleaded guilty to murdering his partner Lorna-Anne Marie Thompson when he appeared in the High Court at Whanganui this morning.

The 51-year-old had previously pleaded not guilty and was due to stand trial in September.

Thompson's body was found in an apartment on the first floor of a building on the corner of Victoria Ave and Ingestre St in Whanganui, on the night of April 10, 2019.

It's believed she died on or before April 6.