TODAY |

MP Kiri Allan's brother pleads guilty to murdering partner

Source: 

The brother of Labour MP Kiri Allan has admitted to killing his partner in Whanganui in April last year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kiri Allan’s oldest brother, Eric Mete, is accused of killing Whanganui’s Lorna-Anne Marie Thompson. Source: 1 NEWS

Eric Ara Mete pleaded guilty to murdering his partner Lorna-Anne Marie Thompson when he appeared in the High Court at Whanganui this morning.

The 51-year-old had previously pleaded not guilty and was due to stand trial in September.

Thompson's body was found in an apartment on the first floor of a building on the corner of Victoria Ave and Ingestre St in Whanganui, on the night of April 10, 2019.

It's believed she died on or before April 6.

Mete will reappear for sentencing in May.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:03
Coronavirus panic causing unprecedented blockages in Auckland's sewage system
2
Mechanics workshop fined $20k after worker crushed under six-tonne truck on second day on the job
3
New Auckland to Hamilton passenger train to begin running in August
4
Power restored across Wellington region after explosion at power substation
5
Shane Jones doubles down on Indian students comments in fiery clash with John Campbell
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:18

New Auckland to Hamilton passenger train to begin running in August
00:21

Police yet to formally identify man found dead outside Auckland brothel
00:42

'I think men are confused' - Harvey Weinstein addresses court before being handed 23-year prison sentence
06:29

Action to save Hauraki Gulf needs 'urgency', Conservation Minister says