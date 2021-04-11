MP Kiri Allan to begin treatment for cervical cancer tomorrow following shock diagnosis

MP Kiri Allan will begin her cancer treatment tomorrow after the shock cervical cancer diagnosis earlier this week.

MP Kiri Allan with her family at a Super Rugby Aotearoa match. Source: Instagram / Kiri Allan

The East Coast MP was in the crowd for the Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Hurricanes and Crusaders this afternoon before treatment begins tomorrow.

Kiri Allan (left) at the Hurricanes' match. Source: Supplied

“Enjoying another rugby game, with all my whānau, the day before treatment starts tomorrow,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Kiri Allan with her family. Source: Instagram / Kiri Allan