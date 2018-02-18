MP Julie Anne Genter joins thousands to cycle over Auckland Harbour Bridge

Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter has jumped on her bike and cycled with thousands of other Aucklanders across the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning.

Bike the Bridge is an annual event which began in 2011 as a way to raise money and awareness for Multiple Sclerosis.

Joining around 4,000 cyclists this morning, Ms Genter says she wants this event to encourage more people and Aucklanders to get out and cycle.

"The Bike the Bridge event is a great reminder of how Auckland's Harbour and city can come alive when we make room for people," she says.