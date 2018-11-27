MP expenses: Highest spenders revealed

The latest list of MP and ministerial expenses has been released, with a collective $3.6 million spent by politicians across three months.

The ministerial spend was $815,521 in domestic travel and accommodation and $807,555 in international travel, and MP spend totalled over $2 million.

Ministerial costs from April 1 to June 30, 2019 saw Regional Economic Minister Shane Jones total $44,728 for domestic travel and accommodation, with $29,746‬ of that spend on travel and an additional $19,960 on international travel.

The next highest spender was the Prime Minister with $40,341, then Defence Minister Ron Mark at $39,919.

The lowest ministerial spender was Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter with $6162.

Trade Minister David Parker spent the highest amount on international travel with $113,058, while the Prime Minister spent $99,521 and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters spent $88,970.

The expenses claimed by MPs from April 1 to June 30, 2019 calculates politicians' travel and accommodation expenses, with those living outside Wellington generally spending more due to needing extra accommodation and travel.

Opposition Leader Simon Bridges spent $45,006, which included $13,210 of VIP travel.

NZ First's Mark Patterson spent $34,645, while National's Louise Upston spent $34,383, Simon O'Connor spent $33,300 and Jacqui Dean spent $34,454.

The biggest spenders among Labour MPs were Kiri Allan at $26,855 and Jamie Strange at $26,073.

Green Party's Chlöe Swarbrick spent $22,102, independent MP Jami Lee Ross spent $20,511 and ACT's David Seymour spent $21,301.