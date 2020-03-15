MP Chris Bishop in coronavirus self-isolation following trip to Australia

National Party MP Chris Bishop is in self-isolation amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic after returning to New Zealand from a trip to Australia.

Chris Bishop. Source: Getty

Mr Bishop announced the precautionary measure on his Facebook page today after returning on Saturday evening.

"I have talked to Healthline, and their advice is that while I have no legal obligation to self-isolate (because the requirements do not kick in until 1am on Monday morning), they would prefer that I did so," he wrote.

"I am following that advice. After I returned home last night I have confined myself to our house in Petone. I have no symptoms and am feeling totally fine."

On Saturday, NZ First MP and Oranga Tamaki Minister Tracey Martin announced she's self-isolating after coming into contact with Australian MP Peter Dutton recently. Mr Dutton has tested positive to coronavirus.

It was also announced earlier today that Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick will be self isolating after visiting Australia over the weekend.