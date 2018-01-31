 

MP Chris Bishop denies Bill English will step down as National Party leader, saying he has 'my 100 per cent support'

There is unattributed speculation this morning that Bill English may step down from his role as National leader before the next election, and possibly soon.

Mr Bishop, the Hutt South MP, says Mr English “has my 100 per cent support”.
Source: Breakfast

Reports have been coming out of Wellington today that Mr English will not lead the party to the next election, and that numbers are being counted within the party for who might succeed him.

However, National MP Chris Bishop said told TVNZ1's Breakfast today that the reports were totally unfounded.

"It's total news to me. Bill English has my 100 per cent support, so does Paula Bennett, they're doing a great job," Mr Bishop said.

"Really tough for National to go from government with a large number of seats, to opposition with a large number of seats.

"It's been a tough transition but they've got the caucus humming and cooking with gas, yeah."

Pushed further on the rumours, Mr Bishop repeated he had heard nothing within his party on any potential leadership change. 

"No not at all, they enjoy the full confidence of the caucus and they're doing a great job." 

Mr English is giving a "state of the nation" style speech this afternoon.

Mr Bishop, the Hutt South MP, says Mr English "has my 100 per cent support".

