MP Alfred Ngaro gives up on forming own conservative party, decides to stay with National

MP Alfred Ngaro has decided not to leave the National Party to start his own Christian conservative party, saying National is his "home".

"I have informed National Party Leader Simon Bridges and my caucus colleagues that I will continue as a member of the National Caucus," he said in a statement today.

"You will have seen over the past 10 days that I had been approached to consider starting a faith-based party. This was always something I was considering and nothing more than that.

"The National Party is my home and where I want to stay," he said.

"I will continue to play a strong role in the National Party and be a voice to the concerns around values that people have raised with me. I look forward to campaigning strongly for National in 2020."

Mr Ngaro said he appreciated the support he had from Mr Bridges and the party while he considered the option.

    Mr Bridges repeatedly said he would give him space, and denied rumours the pair were formulating any election deals or alliances.

    The news comes less than a week after Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki and his wife Hannah announced their new party - Coalition New Zealand - which Hannah will lead.

