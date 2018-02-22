MP addresses media after husband and son charged with alleged animal cruelty offences

The husband and son of an MP have been charged with animal cruelty offences.

National MP Barbara Kuriger​ spoke to media today saying: "As you know, members of my family appeared in the Palmerston North District Court today facing animal welfare charges."

Ms Kuriger said she kept the National Party "fully informed throughout the investigation".

A company she holds shares in also reportedly faces charges.

Louis Stephen Kuriger​, Tony Michael Kuriger​ and Lloyd Timothy Harris entered no plea at the Palmerston North District Court today, according to Stuff.

Ms Kuriger herself did not face any charges.

"Given the matter is before the court there is very little I can say but I can confirm they will be defending the charges and like any New Zealander they deserve the right to a fair trial."