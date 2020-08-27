TODAY |

Moving waiata performed by Christchurch supporters outside court ahead of mosque attacker's sentencing

Source:  1 NEWS

Supporters gathered outside the Christchurch High Court today to perform moving waiata ahead of the mosque killer's sentencing.

Members of the Volunteer Student Army brought placards and sang to show their support. Source: 1 NEWS

Members of the Student Volunteer Army led the gathering, with placards and messages of solidarity for those inside the sentencing hearing.

Directly opposite the court entrance, it would be the first thing families and victims would see after leaving the sentencing.

Student Volunteer Army president Sam Johnson led the show of solidarity, and says they wanted to support the families.

'Absent of any empathy for your victims': Christchurch mosque killer will spend rest of life in prison

"After the mosque attack there was an amazing outpouring of love visible in the streets - flowers lining the streets, people everywhere showing their love and aroha and support," he told 1 NEWS. 

"Even though time has passed, even though people's lives get back to normal, there are still a lot of people thinking about the victims and we're really here to love and support you, and that goes on into the future."

Brenton Tarrant was today sentenced to life without parole for 51 murders and 40 attempted murders on March 15, 2019.

