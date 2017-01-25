Moving summer holidays to February could cause chaos, tourism industry warns

This summer's big wet is prompting calls to move the official school holiday break into February and March when the weather is hotter.

"I think what it involves is just some changes of thinking but that's not impossible," Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne said.

Others are not so convinced, however, with tourism leaders saying having tens of thousands of families on school holidays at the same time as New Zealand's peak visitor season could cause chaos.

"We're gonna pile all the local travellers on top of our peak season for international visitors? That's gonna cause big problems," Chris Roberts of Tourism Industry Aotearoa said.

Teachers also need convincing, with exams being held after Christmas and New Year not ideal.