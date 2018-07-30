 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Moving out of retirement village costs family large chunk of inheritance

Gill Higgins
Fair Go Reporter
Topics
New Zealand
Gill Higgins

Investing in a retirement village home, to see out our twilight years is one of the biggest financial decisions any of us will make.

But in some cases, the investment becomes a cause of significant financial loss.

Or as Alan Carrington says "the way we see it with our old man, it's a rip off, it's got to be".

Alan’s Dad, James Carrington, was a former soldier and builder. He’d served his country, and then served his wife and five kids by earning a decent living.

In 2006, as old age meant he and his wife Dulcie needed care, he chose to move in to Gracelands Retirement Village in Hastings. He thought he’d done due diligence on his contract, and was happy with the terms.

The deal was that he paid $179,000 for the villa, which would be in an as-new condition.

On leaving, he’d get back his $179,000 plus 50 per cent of any capital gain, minus the costs of refurbishing the villa to bring it back to as-new.

So what did as-new mean on moving in? Well, an old stove (that he had to replace), an old heater (that he replaced with a heat pump), dry cleaned drapes, and professionally cleaned carpets.

The only thing that was actually completely new was a lick of paint. But it was perfectly comfortable, and James and his wife Dulcie were happy.

They lived there for several years, then Dulcie died and James continued to stay there until April of this year, when his health had deteriorated to the point he needed to move into a nursing home.

All this time, he’d paid the usual monthly fees. It was also in the contract that he’d be responsible for exit fees of $45,000.

But he wasn’t prepared for the huge cost of refurbishment to bring the villa back to "as-new". The cost was $90,500.

Last time the refurbishment extended to a new paint job, and professionally cleaned carpets and curtains.

This time, it covered a completely new kitchen, a completely new bathroom, the addition of a new conservatory, brand new curtains and carpets, new light fittings, new plug sockets even.

The villa did sell for a good price, $420,000. That gave a capital gain of $241,000 to be shared, so $120,000 each. Adding the $120,000 to the original price James paid of $179,000 gave him $299,000.

But take away all the fees and the $90,500 refurbishment costs and James was left with just $137,000. That’s much less than he paid twelve years ago.

His family made contact with Gracelands, but didn’t get any satisfactory engagement. They paid a visit to the manager, but were told not to come back and simply to look at the contract. So they approached Fair Go.

We consulted Troy Churton from the Commission for Financial Capability. He is the national advisor on retirement villages. He spoke to a solicitor who confirmed that "as-new" should refer to the time that the occupant moved in, not when they moved out.

He also confirmed that refurbishment shouldn’t extend to brand new kitchens, and bathrooms, but just to the likes of paintwork, carpets and drapes.

Fair Go made contact with Gracelands. This time, the area operations manager Phil Harman took over the case.

I asked him if he thought the situation was fair, he said whether I think it’s fair or not is irrelevant, really it's what was agreed to in the ORA (Occupying Resident’s Agreement). When I questioned whether he’d like it to be fair, he said that yes that was why he was trying to work with the family to resolve it.

Sadly, two weeks’ ago, James Carrington died. The family wanted to continue to fight for his money on his behalf, and agreed to meet with Phil Harman.

They were keen for Fair Go to be at the meeting, but the Gracelands management barred us from attending. Negotiations followed, and finally, Gracelands agreed to pay $22,000 towards the refurbishment. It wasn’t as much as the Carringtons hoped to get, and at $159,000 was still less than they paid twelve years ago, but they were happy that management had admitted the situation wasn’t fair, and grateful for the contribution.

So could this affect you or your parents or grandparents? Well, contracts drawn up after 2006 have to be very precise about costs and fees, thanks to a new code of practice.

But many residents will have had contracts from before 2006. These should be checked, with the help of a lawyer, as it’s possible that changes could be made to bring them more into line with current agreements.

If you’re keen to find out more, take a look at www.cffc.org.nz which gives independent advice on all things relating to retirement villages.

Retirement villages are all the rage, but safety and security come at a price. Source: Fair Go
Topics
New Zealand
Gill Higgins
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:57
The winner may come as something of a surprise, reports Channel 9.

Great white sharks and orca battle for territory off South African coastline
2

Streets cordoned off as Armed Offenders Squad attend 'family harm' incident in Te Kuiti
3

NZ First 'lost the argument' in coalition deal over immigration cuts - Winston Peters

4

'My babies are dead' - California wildfires claim lives of woman and her two great-grandchildren

5

Family of girl killed in Ruapehu bus crash release touching tribute - 'Fly free our beautiful angel'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Young girl convinces NZTA to change linemen sign to be more inclusive - 'women can be line-workers too'
03:17
New Zealanders consume on average 37 teaspoons of sugar each day.

Clearer labelling around sugar in foods being considered by regulators
03:16

Kiwi in California escapes wildfire as 'massive cloud of orange' heads for her home
01:53
It’s the first time that’s happened, but with the trend come warnings.

Apartment buyers warned to do their homework as high density housing booms in Auckland

Southern right whale and calf a rare spectacle for Otago Harbour onlookers

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago

A southern right whale and its calf drew crowds in Deborah Bay near Dunedin over the weekend.

The pair was first spotted on Saturday afternoon off Deborah Bay, Otago Harbour Master Steve Rushbrook said.

Mr Rushbrook said people gathered along the shore for several hours to catch a glimpse of the rare spectacle.

On Sunday morning, one of the whales was briefly spotted at the end of the Otago Peninsula, off Taiaroa Head but it hasn’t been seen again today, he said.

A Department of Conservation spokesperson also said the whales haven’t been spotted today.

The whale and its calf drew crowds in Deborah Bay near Dunedin over the weekend. Source: Ian Shirtliff
Topics
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:59

Jacinda Ardern set for return to duties as Prime Minister as maternity leave comes to an end

Watch: 'Firenado' phenomenon blamed for rapid spread of US wildfires explained by Dan Corbett using 3D modelling

Family of girl killed in Ruapehu bus crash release touching tribute - 'Fly free our beautiful angel'

Documentary on teen's cold case disappearance while hitch-hiking from Hamilton sparks new leads

Watch: Winston Peters tells 'naysayers' of Government's 'impressive record of achievement' with himself at the helm

Jacinda Ardern set for return to duties as Prime Minister as maternity leave comes to an end

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will formally return to her duties at midnight on Wednesday when the acting Prime Minister, Winston Peters, goes overseas.

It will have been almost six weeks since Ms Ardern arrived at Auckland Hospital to have her baby.

Mr Peters said Ms Ardern would be based in Auckland on Thursday and Friday before heading to Wellington this weekend to settle her family into Premier House.

The Prime Minister rocked baby Neve as she talked about multi-tasking as a new mum. Source: Facebook

He said the Prime Minister would then be based in Wellington for the following two weeks while Parliament sat with some day trips away.

Ms Ardern has been on maternity leave for six weeks following the birth of her daughter Neve in June.

Today was Mr Peters' last day chairing the Cabinet and also holding the weekly prime minister post-cabinet press conference.

The new-born was on her best behaviour while her parents expressed their gratitude for the messages of support. Source: 1 NEWS

He was asked for his thoughts on his time in charge of the country.

"Well the downside, if you ask me about the hits and misses, the misses were where I had to read so much comment from journalists about the disaster that was about to befall them," he said.

"I suppose the hits are the things for example like the nurses strikes, which I believe we have made a lot of progress on and all the other items we've announced, not the least of which of course is the first tranche of the Reserve Bank legislation changes which are coming and which is a huge and serious issue for this country."

Yesterday evening, Ms Ardern posted a live Facebook stream to give an update on her and her baby.

"We're all doing really, really well still. We have absolutely no routine to speak of, and I can hear now a chorus of parents laughing at the suggestion that you would ever have a routine with a five-week-old baby, but we're doing really well nonetheless," she said.

The PM eventually said it was "pretty special" holding baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford for the first time. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics