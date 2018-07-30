 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Moving out of retirement village costs family large chunk of inheritance

Fair Go
Topics
New Zealand

Retirement villages are all the rage, but safety and security come at a price. Source: Fair Go
Topics
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Small pharmacies feeling the pressure with arrival of Aussie giant Chemist Warehouse
2

Graphic video taken inside Tegel chicken farm shows dead and injured birds
3

Great white sharks and orca battle for territory off South African coastline
4

Could NZ First work with National in 2020? Winston Peters issues warning to Party president after 'whiskey-swilling' jibe
5

Guilty: Man who dumped partner’s body in Waikato lake convicted of mother-of-three’s murder

MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:50
Wellington is still a big player in the industry but Auckland’s also seeing more screen time.

'Wellywood' thriving as film permits increase

Family of girl killed in Ruapehu bus crash release touching tribute - 'Fly free our beautiful angel'

Teen, 17, charged with murder over fatal Greymouth stabbing
00:31
Police say there were two hours of constant calls following the episode of TVNZ1’s Cold Case.

Documentary on teen's cold case disappearance while hitch-hiking from Hamilton sparks new leads

Kiwi in California escapes wildfire as 'massive cloud of orange' heads for her home

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
North America

A New Zealander living in the fire-ravaged city of Redding in Northern California says she drove away from her home as a "massive cloud of orange" got closer. 

Karina Paige was among 40,000 people who've been forced to evacuate as swirling wildfires roared through Redding, north of San Francisco.

Twelve-thousand firefighters are battling flames across California which are blamed for six deaths so far, with at least seven people still missing.

The fire continues to rage, taking out whole neighbourhoods.

Ms Paige told 1 NEWS via Skype that her husband was away but her told her to hose the property and roof.

Then the power went off and the fire turned. 

"I'm on my own, the power's off. I'm seeing this massive cloud of orange coming closer to the house," she said. 

"And then the next minute my father-in-law and my brother-in-law, they just basically came and they said 'we can see the fire, it's a quarter of a mile from your house. Get out now'."

Many people no longer have homes to return to, but Ms Paige is one of the lucky ones.

"Just seeing the first neighbour's house, burnt to the ground on the corner. Then I walked around and saw our house was fine, and looked around and another neighbour's house burnt to the ground. Very, very sad," she said.

She described the scene as like Armageddon.

A state of emergency has been declared as forecast high temperatures and strong winds threaten to inflame the crisis. 

And it's not just California affected as massive wildfires continue to burn out of control across the United States.

Nearly 60 large fires are uncontained across 14 states, burning one million acres of land.

But the worst hit is California where eight major blazes are raging out of control.

Between 30 and 40 Kiwi firefighters will be heading over to join the battle in California.

Firefighters are working in extremely challenging conditions - temperatures over 40 degrees, and fierce winds which are sparking "fire tornadoes".

These are towering spirals of fire, fuelled by ambient air, rising quickly into the atmosphere, and sending embers, burning debris, even cars, flying.

Nearly 60 large fires are uncontained across 14 states. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
North America
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:59

Jacinda Ardern set for return to duties as Prime Minister as maternity leave comes to an end

Watch: 'Firenado' phenomenon blamed for rapid spread of US wildfires explained by Dan Corbett using 3D modelling

Family of girl killed in Ruapehu bus crash release touching tribute - 'Fly free our beautiful angel'

Documentary on teen's cold case disappearance while hitch-hiking from Hamilton sparks new leads

Watch: Winston Peters tells 'naysayers' of Government's 'impressive record of achievement' with himself at the helm

Apartment buyers warned to do their homework as high density housing booms in Auckland

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Wellington
Property
Auckland

Apartment-buyers are being warned to do their homework amid news that consents for apartments or townhouses in Auckland outstripped those for standalone houses for the first time in 2017.

The construction pipeline report shows that as the housing shortage continues to bite, consents for apartments has outstripped those for standalone houses much faster than predicted.

Darren Brown, managing director of Auckland property developer Sugartree, says a big work stream of apartment construction is already underway.

"Whether that continues, I'm not sure. But we've got a big shortage of housing, we've got an issue to solve," he said. 

John Gray of the Home Owners and Buyers Association of New Zealand says there's now more acceptance by New Zealanders of living in smaller accommodation.

But with the growth in apartments comes warnings.

"People are buying off the plans and that can be a problematic exercise. So we urge people to get good legal advice and do their due diligence," Mr Gray said.

It's Wellington that's had the strongest construction growth.

Buildings Minister Jenny Salesa says the report projects about 43,000 houses being consented up until 2023.

"The last time that we had 40,000 houses being consented in Aotearoa New Zealand was in 1974," she said.

The construction sector is worth $37 billion and that's expected to increase to over $41 billion by 2023.

The report says growth around the country won't be as fast as thought even a year ago. Challenges for the sector include skills shortages and uncertainty around the Government's Kiwibuild programme and what that might mean for private developers.

"Until we know what that's going to be, it's hard as a private developer to get out there and commit to projects going forward," Mr Brown said.

And with a slowing housing market, will consents lead to actual homes to live in?

"In 15 years the consenting of residential houses in Auckland is the highest it's ever been," Ms Salesa said. 

For now though, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Auckland are expected to keep growing out and up, with their housing.

It’s the first time that’s happened, but with the trend come warnings. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Wellington
Property
Auckland