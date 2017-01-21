Moving remembrance ceremony held 50 years after explosion at Strongman Mine

An official remembrance service was held today to commemorate the 19 men who were killed when the West Coast Strongman mine exploded 50 years ago.

There were 150 people who were allowed access to the mine site near Runanga, just north of Greymouth.

The grief was still raw for many who attended, and for some family members it was their first visit since they lost their men in 1967.

There was a moment of reflection as each miner's name was read.

Many of the attendees were working at the coal mine on January 19, 1967, when an explosion blew through an entire section of the mine.

Miner Billy Bourke was evacuated, but went back in to carry the bodies out.

"It was something that had to be done. We were there, and we could help them," said Mr Bourke.

"We had the knowledge of what to do."

The recovery operation at Strongman is something the mine rescue crews have never forgotten.

"They were all mates. We knew everybody and that makes it harder. Some of them, they were a bit of a mess," said mine rescuer Harry Bell.

The service was cathartic for the miner's children who were not allowed to go to the mass funeral 50 years ago.