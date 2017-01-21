 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Moving remembrance ceremony held 50 years after explosion at Strongman Mine

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An official remembrance service was held today to commemorate the 19 men who were killed when the West Coast Strongman mine exploded 50 years ago. 

Over 100 people were granted access to the mine site north of Greymouth, a first visit for some family members since the tragedy.
Source: 1 NEWS

There were 150 people who were allowed access to the mine site near Runanga, just north of Greymouth. 

The grief was still raw for many who attended, and for some family members it was their first visit since they lost their men in 1967. 

There was a moment of reflection as each miner's name was read.

Many of the attendees were working at the coal mine on January 19, 1967, when an explosion blew through an entire section of the mine. 

Miner Billy Bourke was evacuated, but went back in to carry the bodies out. 

"It was something that had to be done. We were there, and we could help them," said Mr Bourke.

"We had the knowledge of what to do." 

The recovery operation at Strongman is something the mine rescue crews have never forgotten. 

"They were all mates. We knew everybody and that makes it harder. Some of them, they were a bit of a mess," said mine rescuer Harry Bell. 

The service was cathartic for the miner's children who were not allowed to go to the mass funeral 50 years ago. 

"We missed the first funeral. We missed the second. And to be here and be a part of this fifty years later... is pretty special," said family member Tony Trukawka. 

Related

Accidents

West Coast

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Jess Mudie, aged 22, was killed on Friday when a man ploughed through crowds in Melbourne's Bourke Street Mall.

'To our dearest and most badass daughter' - family remember woman killed in Melbourne car attack


2

No tsunami threat for New Zealand after magnitude 7.9 earthquake hits Solomon Islands

00:46
3
Sean Spicer said yesterday's inauguration drew the largest audience in history, despite the fact crowds were noticeably smaller.

Watch: White House press secretary aggressively slams media for reporting inauguration crowd size

00:33
4
Millions of people blew expected attendance numbers out of the water in places such as London, Paris and Israel.

Washington a monumental centrepiece to 600 Women's March rallies around the world

00:22
5
"All you could see was the river climbing and climbing and coming right at the house."

'It was horrendous' - Nelson family could only watch as Waingaro River flooded their property

Police fire pepper spray on protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

US Presidential inauguration: Climate change and LGBT rights pages of White House website removed

See 1 NEWS' coverage of President Trump's inauguration here.

00:20
One person is dead and scores are injured after a man erratically drove along the Bourke Street Mall.

'It was carnage' - Kiwi in Melbourne describes terrifying moment car mowed down crowd in CBD

Olivia Bell was shopping close to Bourke Street Mall this afternoon when she heard screaming and saw people running.


Watch: January snow! Umm isn't it supposed to be summer Mr Weatherman? Mt Ruapehu hit by bizarre snow storm

It's the height of summer but you wouldn't know it looking at some of New Zealand's snow-coated peaks this week.

00:40
Wainuiomata mum of four, Sarah Mataiti, says while their Maori emersion state school tries to keep costs low, it all adds up.

Mum-of-four says state school costs add up no matter how hard you try

New research released today shows the cost of state schooling has risen by 15 per cent from 2007.

Rebecca Wright in Washington DC: The city has come alive

Everyone I have spoken to is hoping that the president-elect succeeds.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ