Move over bread making: Sewing emerges as new lockdown trend amid face mask recommendation

Lockdown boredom has led to many Kiwis taking up a new interest, it appears, but it might be the Ministry of Health that has sparked the latest trend.

Internet searches for sewing machines have soared amid Auckland's current lockdown, with the country's most popular brands increasing web traffic to their sites by almost 70 per cent, according to Price Spy.

This comes after the Ministry of Health updated its approach to face masks at the beginning of the latest outbreak.

For those living in Auckland, face coverings are strongly recommended even if they are homemade, while the rest of the country is encouraged to wear a mask if they aren't able to socially distance.

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand manager for Price Spy, says mask making is a great way for New Zealanders to fill in time and get creative during lockdown 2.0.

“Whilst some may be looking to purchase ready-made face masks, it’s pretty clear others are looking to make their own, which is great as these are a more sustainable option."