TODAY |

Mourning Kiwis pay tribute to cancer campaigner Blair Vining and his 'incredible legacy'

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Southland
Health

Thousands of Kiwis have paid tribute to cancer care reform campaigner Blair Vining, who died today, leaving "an incredible legacy".

In the first two hours after his death was announced on the 'Blair Vining’s Epic Journey' Facebook page today, more than 2000 people left heartfelt comments and nearly 10,000 people reacted to the post. 

“I’m so sorry to hear this news," said Amanda Fenton Gosh. "You Blair were the most amazing and strong person, thank you for advocating for better cancer care for us all. And to your beautiful wife and daughters, my deepest sympathy and thanks to you for being so brave and taking on the world, you should be so proud. You guys are my hero’s.”

Mr Vining attracted nationwide admiration for his upbeat and pragmatic attitude following his diagnosis of terminal bowel cancer in 2018, after he spent his final months petitioning the Government for improved cancer care.

He was 39.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sunday meets Blair Vining, who wants to help other Kiwis before he dies. Source: Sunday

If love could have saved him he'd certainly still be here, said admirer Jaime Marama-Smith.

“I shed tears for you even though I never met you," she wrote. "What you have done for New Zealanders will never be forgotten nor will your bravery, courage and determination. You are an absolute legend. Sending love to Missy and Girls and all those who loved you, may they be cloaked in the support they need to get through this incredibly heartbreaking time.”

Tracy Barr-Smith said he remains an inspiration to those fighting for cancer care reform in New Zealand. 

“My heart is so sad today on hearing this news," she wrote. "Blair has left an incredible legacy and his family and friends can only be incredibly proud of all he accomplished in such a short time. Those of us living with cancer will continue to push for reform of Pharmac and the medical system in memory of Blair Vining and all others we've lost to this horrid disease. Rest in Peace you amazing man."

Mr Vining deserved to be New Zealander of the Year "ten times over", added Michelle Chalklin-Sinclair.

Facebook user Katie Berry marvelled at how many lives Mr Vining had affected, as made clear by the outpouring of grief today. 

“This post hasn’t even been up an hour and look at the response," she wrote. "A true gent and obviously someone who was admired and loved by so many, may he Rest In Peace and thank you so much for all you have done around cancer treatment. God bless x”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Blair Vining and wife Melissa have been lobbying the Government for action over long waiting lists for cancer diagnosis in the region. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Southland
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:47
Auckland solo mum paying back $23 a week after Work and Income gave her $8k she wasn’t entitled to
2
True to her word, Jacinda Ardern greets Stephen Colbert at Auckland Airport
3
Blair Vining, who captured the hearts of New Zealanders with battle for better cancer care, dies
4
The Big Bang Theory receives shout out during Nobel Prize announcement
5
Canadian rugby league club who offered Sonny Bill Williams huge deal says All Black has 'shown interest'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:33

'Our darkest days' - outgoing Grey District mayor reflects on Pike River mine disaster

Blair Vining, who captured the hearts of New Zealanders with battle for better cancer care, dies

05:23

Christopher Luxon gives National voters 'something to look forward to' – Jessica Mutch McKay

Kiwis urged to be vigilant as Pacific cyclone season approaches