Mourning Kiwis pay tribute to cancer campaigner Blair Vining and his 'incredible legacy'

Thousands of Kiwis have paid tribute to cancer care reform campaigner Blair Vining, who died today, leaving "an incredible legacy".



In the first two hours after his death was announced on the 'Blair Vining’s Epic Journey' Facebook page today, more than 2000 people left heartfelt comments and nearly 10,000 people reacted to the post.

“I’m so sorry to hear this news," said Amanda Fenton Gosh. "You Blair were the most amazing and strong person, thank you for advocating for better cancer care for us all. And to your beautiful wife and daughters, my deepest sympathy and thanks to you for being so brave and taking on the world, you should be so proud. You guys are my hero’s.”

Mr Vining attracted nationwide admiration for his upbeat and pragmatic attitude following his diagnosis of terminal bowel cancer in 2018, after he spent his final months petitioning the Government for improved cancer care.

He was 39.

Your playlist will load after this ad

If love could have saved him he'd certainly still be here, said admirer Jaime Marama-Smith.

“I shed tears for you even though I never met you," she wrote. "What you have done for New Zealanders will never be forgotten nor will your bravery, courage and determination. You are an absolute legend. Sending love to Missy and Girls and all those who loved you, may they be cloaked in the support they need to get through this incredibly heartbreaking time.”

Tracy Barr-Smith said he remains an inspiration to those fighting for cancer care reform in New Zealand.

“My heart is so sad today on hearing this news," she wrote. "Blair has left an incredible legacy and his family and friends can only be incredibly proud of all he accomplished in such a short time. Those of us living with cancer will continue to push for reform of Pharmac and the medical system in memory of Blair Vining and all others we've lost to this horrid disease. Rest in Peace you amazing man."

Mr Vining deserved to be New Zealander of the Year "ten times over", added Michelle Chalklin-Sinclair.

Facebook user Katie Berry marvelled at how many lives Mr Vining had affected, as made clear by the outpouring of grief today.