Mourners asked to wear favourite rugby jerseys as Blair Vining funeral celebrates his life today

Friends and family of Blair Vining are gathering to pay tribute to the cancer care reform advocate today.

Mr Vining, who died on Friday, spent his final months calling for an overhaul of the way cancer is treated throughout the country.

The 39-year-old farmer faced long delays for treatment at his local hospital, and realising the disparity between services across the country, started a campaign for a national cancer agency.

He organised a 140,000-signature petition to Parliament, which contributed to the decision last August to establish a national Cancer Action Plan.

His family said this morning will not be a funeral, but a celebration of his life.