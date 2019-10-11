TODAY |

Mourners asked to wear favourite rugby jerseys as Blair Vining funeral celebrates his life today

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Southland
Health

Friends and family of Blair Vining are gathering to pay tribute to the cancer care reform advocate today.

Mr Vining, who died on Friday, spent his final months calling for an overhaul of the way cancer is treated throughout the country.

The 39-year-old farmer faced long delays for treatment at his local hospital, and realising the disparity between services across the country, started a campaign for a national cancer agency.

He organised a 140,000-signature petition to Parliament, which contributed to the decision last August to establish a national Cancer Action Plan.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dayna Cunningham says Blair will continue to influence people's lives, and Ben McHugh says he's "changed the landscape" on cancer. Source: 1 NEWS

His family said this morning will not be a funeral, but a celebration of his life.

Attendees have been asked to come wearing their favourite rugby jersey in honour of his love for the game.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Southland farmer was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer last year, and chose to use the little time he had left to fight for others. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Southland
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:24
'I'm not happy' – Diamonds coach angry over Kayla Cullen's Australian switch
2
Mourners in Ireland laugh, cry as man plays final prank from beyond the grave
3
Fair Go: Carterton family shocked electricity company's 'free power day' not as it seemed
4
Passenger who claimed she collapsed on Emirates flight after being denied water, loses legal case
5
Angry Wallabies snap at journalists during testy news conference - 'complete joke'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:02

Couple's touching story of helping each other find love after marriage break-up
01:59

New Wellington mayor Andy Foster concedes Sir Peter Jackson's backing was crucial
02:00

Mount Maunganui 'could slide into the ocean' if myrtle rust kills pōhutakawa

02:14

Top notch Kiwi manuka honey on Harrods' shelves, with top price-tag