Mountain Club president welcomes Great Walk fee increases which will see tourists paying up to $140 per night in a hut

The president of the Federated Mountain Clubs organisation has welcomed moves by the Department of Conservation to increase charges to tourists wanting to do one of New Zealand's Great Walks.

Peter Wilson says New Zealand’s international reputation is unlikely to be affected by the increases, which will see fees double on four of the country’s most popular walks.
From October, the prices to stay in huts on the four most popular walks in the country will double - this will mean a tourist will pay $140 per night to stay in a hut on the Milford Track, $130 per night on the Kepler and Routeburn tracks and $75 per night on the Abel Tasman Coastal Walk.

There will be no price increase for New Zealanders, and the price increase will be trialled for seven months.

FMC president Peter Wilson, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, welcomed the move, saying New Zealanders are often pushed out of being able to use the tracks.

From October this year tourists will have to pay double to stay in tramping hits on four main Great Walks
He said he does not believe New Zealand's international reputation will be affected by the price rise, and said he believes New Zealand is already getting a reputation for not putting enough investment back into the tracks.

"We don't put back into the product," Mr Wilson said.

Mr Wilson said DOC is already making a loss maintaining the tracks, and the price increases should allow them to at least break even.

He also said the FMC and DOC are working on a programme called "KiwiShare", which would allow Kiwis to get first preference when booking the great walks.

He said it was a National policy going into the election, but he worried if it were to be coupled with a tourist tax at the border.
National Party Leader Simon Bridges told Breakfast that he agreed with the price increases as well.

"It was our policy in National going into the election that the Greens have probably nabbed - but good policy is for free," Mr Bridges said.

"For these very busy tracks, to pay their way and possibly improve them, I think it's a good idea."

Mr Wilson said Kiwis made up just 40 per cent of those using the tracks. 

In terms of promoting New Zealand as a destination for walks, Mr Wilson said he believes it is unnecessary in the age of Instagram and Tripadvisor.

The FMC will also be monitoring visitor numbers at other, less popular tracks where the prices will not be put up.

"We don't want to see some of our more quiet tracks suddenly get filled up, so we'll keep a close eye on that too," Mr Wilson said.

