Mountain climber hit by falling boulder

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a falling boulder while climbing a North Island mountain.

Mount Ngauruhoe Source: Supplied

A rescue helicopter was dispatched to Mount Ngauruhoe at about noon today after reports a 21-year-old man had been hit in the head by a rock rolling off the mountain, Senior Constable Barry Shepherd said.

He said man was helped by other climbers, including one who was a doctor, until rescuers could arrive.

He was flown to Rotorua Hospital.