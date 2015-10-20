Mountain climber hit by falling boulder

Source:NZN
A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a falling boulder while climbing a North Island mountain.
Mount Ngauruhoe
A rescue helicopter was dispatched to Mount Ngauruhoe at about noon today after reports a 21-year-old man had been hit in the head by a rock rolling off the mountain, Senior Constable Barry Shepherd said.
He said man was helped by other climbers, including one who was a doctor, until rescuers could arrive.
He was flown to Rotorua Hospital.
"Police recommend that helmets should be worn when attempting to climb what is a busy mountain," Mr Shepherd said.
