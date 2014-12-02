Mount Victoria set to close to cars following vehicle ban on other Auckland peaks

You have just a few weeks left to soak up one of Auckland’s best views from the comfort of your own car.

Storm clouds over Auckland (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

Work is starting this week to make Devonport landmark Mount Victoria a ‘vehicle-free’ space by March 1.

Auckland Council's permanently closing the summit road to all private cars and motorbikes.

It’s a bummer for those who have limited ability and can’t otherwise access the summit, but Auckland Council will give access to those people if they get in touch.

Four other mountains were given pedestrian-only areas last year, and Mount Eden (Maungawhau) in January 2016.