Mount Roskill Primary School learning assistant tests positive for Covid-19

A learning assistant at an Auckland central primary school has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mount Roskill Primary School.

The Mount Roskill Primary School staffer is one of the 13 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 announced today.

According to Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, the confirmed case was at the school between 1.40pm on August 10 and 1.40pm on August 11.

School principal Mike O'Reilly said the Ministry of Health informed him of the case this morning.

He understands the risk of passing on the infection was low as the person was not infectious while at work.

However, the classroom where the person worked is being deep cleaned and staff and students are urged to stay vigilant for any symptoms of the virus.

No students or staff were on school grounds right now and O'Reilly sought to reassure the school community.

"It's early days yet but our school community will be worried about this case," he said.

"The person was not infected while working at our school for that day and I hope they feel safe to come back to work when this lockdown is lifted."

Dr Bloomfield says another place of interest is Pak 'n' Save on Apirana Avenue in Glen Innes, Auckland. A confirmed case visited the supermarket a number of times between July 31 between 10.09am and August 8 at 10.10am.

