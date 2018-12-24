Mount Maunganui again named best beach in NZ, fourth best in South Pacific

Mount Maunganui beach has taken out TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Award for best beach in the country for the sixth year in a row.

The beach was also named the fourth best beach in the South Pacific by the travel website.

Three other Bay of Plenty spots were also included in the top 10 list of best beaches in the country, including Pāpāmoa Beach at number four, Ohope Beach at number five, and Pilot Bay at number eight.

Bay of Plenty Tourism described Mount Maunganui's main beach as "a beautiful wide expanse of white sandy beach with a gentle swell (perfect for swimming) and uninterrupted views towards the Pacific Ocean".

"Spending a day here feels like the quintessential Kiwi summer – beaches, boogie boarding, ice creams and lots of sand!"