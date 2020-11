A well-deserving Motueka woman is being whisked away for a weekend in Queenstown following a difficult year.

Pikiora Spooner lost her mum to cancer, her house to a fire and her dog and endured a Covid-19 lockdown all in the space of a year.

“It was a bad time,” she told TVNZ1 Breakfast's Matty McLean after he surprised her at her home this morning.

The mum of four was nominated by her sister who wanted to give her something to enjoy following a “horrible” year.