TODAY |

Motueka boating company that ignored asbestos safety protocols fined $108,000

Source:  1 NEWS

A Motueka boating company has been fined $108,000 at the Nelson Distrct Court for the unsafe removal of asbestos from one of its buildings, despite being aware of its presence. 

Sign warns of asbestos danger (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

In August 2018, Bays Boating Limited had been doing demolition work on a building known to have asbestos in its roof and walls, but it didn't remove the asbestos safely first, according to WorkSafe. 

An estimated 220 people die from asbestos-related disease each year in New Zealand and WorkSafe says it is reminding businesses that the mismanagement of asbestos removal is unacceptable.

WorkSafe’s principal advisor for asbestos Robert Birse said the company cut corners and carried out unsafe demolition work.

“The company should have ensured there was no asbestos in the building by engaging a competent licensed person to complete the safe removal before demolition work commenced,” said Mr Birse.

“The dangers of asbestos are well known by those in the industry and the wider public. It is unacceptable that Bays Boating Limited allowed a building containing asbestos to be demolished without having the asbestos removed first.”

New Zealand
Nelson
Employment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Tropical cyclone could hit New Zealand by late next week, MetService warns
2
Why NZTA sprayed down an Auckland motorway with water in 'very rare event'
3
Thousands of Kiwis in coronavirus self-isolation after arriving from China this week
4
Pascalls teases the return of beloved Kiwi movie treat Snifters - or Snifter Lumps?
5
'I've been framed!' Mongrel Mob member yells in court as he gets life for murder
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'I've been framed!' Mongrel Mob member yells in court as he gets life for murder

Pascalls teases the return of beloved Kiwi movie treat Snifters - or Snifter Lumps?

Tropical cyclone could hit New Zealand by late next week, MetService warns
04:01

Refined carbs as responsible for childhood obesity, rotten teeth as sugar - study