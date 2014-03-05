Motueka boating company that ignored asbestos safety protocols fined $108,000

A Motueka boating company has been fined $108,000 at the Nelson Distrct Court for the unsafe removal of asbestos from one of its buildings, despite being aware of its presence.

Sign warns of asbestos danger (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

In August 2018, Bays Boating Limited had been doing demolition work on a building known to have asbestos in its roof and walls, but it didn't remove the asbestos safely first, according to WorkSafe.

An estimated 220 people die from asbestos-related disease each year in New Zealand and WorkSafe says it is reminding businesses that the mismanagement of asbestos removal is unacceptable.

WorkSafe’s principal advisor for asbestos Robert Birse said the company cut corners and carried out unsafe demolition work.

“The company should have ensured there was no asbestos in the building by engaging a competent licensed person to complete the safe removal before demolition work commenced,” said Mr Birse.