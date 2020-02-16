Motorsport legend being recognised as pioneer for Southland racing

Another motorsport legend is being recognised in Southland, joining names like the well-known Burt Munro.

George Begg created a series of cars in his workshop in the small town of Drummond, which went on to win races internationally.

Mr Begg's work is now on show to the public, where racing enthusiasts can see the classic cars up close.

"George was sort of, in some ways, the unrecognised genius," Scott O'Donnell of Transport World said.

"I mean, who else can run a business, raise four kids, and build 18 race cars in ten years - and compete internationally at the same time?"

Mr Begg began his career racing motorbikes in Britain, and in the 1950's he set up an engineering business in Drummond.

His daughter Jacqui Blake said she and her Dad used to work closely together.

"It would always start with the back of an envelope and a few figures which conventionally worked out that you should do whatever he wanted to do," she laughed.

Alongside Burt Munro, he's considered a pioneer of Southland's motorsport history.

"I think for a lot of people it's the nostalgia - this was an exciting time for the history of Southland and it was a special time for people who thought they could do all these amazing things - and they just did them," Ms Blake said.

David Oxton, a racing car champion, drove two of George's cars in the 1970's and won three titles.

"George was a very dedicated Southlander, didn't know too much about Aucklanders, didn't know whether to trust them," Mr Oxton said.

"So he got a common friend to ask if I would like to ask George if I would like to drive one of his cars.

"Well I did of course and the result was fantastic."