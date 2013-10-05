 

Motorists warned of severe delays following three vehicle crash near Whangarei

Police are warning motorists of severe delays on State Highway One at Mata, near Whangarei following a serious crash which left one person in a critical condition this morning. 

A logging truck, an SUV and another vehicle were involved in a collision which blocked part of the highway south of Hewletts Road. 

Police say the driver of the SUV was travelling south when the vehicle went to overtake and hit a vehicle on the northbound lane.

The driver of the vehicle travelling down the northbound lane is in critical condition.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Police say the road has been cleared of debris but traffic is significantly congested in both directions. 

Motorists are also being advised to slow down as wet weather is making the driving conditions difficult. 

Motorists warned of severe delays following three vehicle crash near Whangarei

The crash involving a logging truck, SUV and another vehicle has left one person in a critical condition.


NZTA are warning motorists to take extra care driving in wet conditions in Northland.


