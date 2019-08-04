Motorists warned of more wintry weather to come as a blanket of snow covers parts of South Island

Multiple areas in the South Island have been hit with a fresh helping of snow overnight, leading to one road closure, multiple road warnings and a warning things could get worse this afternoon.

MetService has heavy snow warnings in place for Fiordland, south of George Sound, Clutha and Southland.

"Heaviest snow is expected above 100 metres in Southland, Clutha and southern Fiordland and a Heavy Snow Warning is in force for these areas," MetService said.

A layer of snow covers the small Otago town of Naseby. Source: Naseby Forest Recreation Area / Facebook

"Snow is expected to affect many roads and passes causing significant disruption to transport, essential services and may cause stress to livestock."

The snow has led to some great photo opportunities for locals though with places such as the Naseby Forest Recreation Area capturing a winter wonderland this morning.

The local ski fields also enjoyed the weather with The Remarkables collecting another 15cm overnight to take their total storm accumulation to 50cm. Cardrona had 10cm overnight. Both are open this morning.

Mt Hutt is yet to get a good read with worsening road conditions and black ice effecting access to the area.

Contractors have had to lay down 15-tonnes of grit on the access road before they could open the slopes.

Other roads have also been affected with State Highway 94 from Te Anau to Milford Sound to be closed.

Road warnings are also in place for SH8 Fairlie to Twizel, SH80 Aoraki Mt Cook Highway, SH1 Palmerston to Pine Hill, SH87 Kyeburn to Outram, SH85 Kyeburn to Palmerston, SH93 Clinton to Mataura and SH90 Raes Junction to McNab.

There's also road warnings for all state highways (SH1, 6, 7, 73, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99) in Southland but Invercargill Police are asking to avoid travel in the are if possible.

"Invercargill Police urges those in Southland to avoid or delay travelling in wintry conditions today," they said in a statement.

"The area has been experiencing snow showers and more are expected.