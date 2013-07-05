Motorists warned of high winds after campervan rolls off road in Canterbury

A campervan has rolled into a ditch after being caught in high winds on Burkes Pass in Canterbury today.

At about 9.40am the vehicle came of the road on SH6 Fairlie-Tekapo Road.

Ambulance staff, the fire service and Police traffic units are all at the scene.

A police spokesperson said it's expected the campervan was caught out by high-winds, and the police are now asking motorists with high-sided vehicles including campervans and motorbikes to avoid the road.