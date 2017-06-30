 

Motorists urged to stay off the roads in parts of the South Island as heavy rain sets in

Rugby fans should keep their poncho at the ready during tonights second All Blacks-Lions Test in Wellington, as rain from the Tasman Sea is expected to arrive around kick-off.

The fullback was among several All Blacks to turn the Government House lawn into training pitch for children.
Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after heavy falls have already hit the South Island overnight in Westland, the Canterbury Headwaters, Buller and Nelson, MetService says.

A weather warning has prompted police to urge people in the Nelson Bays and West Coast of the South Island to stay off the roads.

Emergency services are already responding to reports of flooding and tree falls with Civil Defence in Okarito dealing with flooding at the lagoon.

In Nelson, there is flooding on Whakatu Drive, but the road is clear.

Some of these districts can expect a further 100mm to fall before the rain eases off by about 3pm today.

In Nelson, rains will ease slightly later by 7pm tonight, while heavy falls in the Bryant and Richmond Ranges will continue until 9pm, MetService says.

For the North Island, the heaviest rain is expected about Mt Taranaki, where up to 160mm of rain could fall until midnight tonight, and the Bay of Plenty, which could receive up to 100mm before easing off by midday tomorrow.

"This amount of rain will cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly, and may lead to slips and surface flooding," MetService says.

A severe weather watch is also in place for Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula.

