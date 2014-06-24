 

New Zealand


Motorists urged to stay off roads in Coromandel following slips, surface flooding

Heavy rain is lashing the Coromandel this afternoon, causing surface flooding and slips in the region.

Wet weather

Police say they are currently unaware of anyone injured in weather-related events at this stage but will continue to monitor the situation along with emergency services.

Thames Valley Civil Defence controller Garry Towler said about 100 millimetres of rain was expected to accumulate by this evening but should then ease. 

Motorists have been asked to follow the directions of emergency services and roading contractors as some local roads have been closed.

Non-essential travel should be delayed and motorists have been asked to take extra care on the roads.

