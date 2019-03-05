Motorists urged to check dash cam footage for signs of missing Auckland man Denver Chance's car

Those searching for missing Auckland man Denver Chance have posted on social media asking motorists to check their dash cam footage for any sightings of his car from the day he went missing.

The 43-year-old was last seen more than one week ago, when he left the room he was renting in Mairangi Bay on Sunday, February 24 at 3.30pm.

Mr Chance told friends at the house that he would be returning within the hour, before driving away in his red 2008 Nissan Skyline, with the registration number LGH476.

Denver Chance's car, a red 2008 Nissan Skyline with the registration number LGH476. Source: NZ Police

He was reported missing on Wednesday and has not been in contact with friends or family since, which they say is very out of character for him.



He has been described as having brown hair, 178cm tall, of a solid and muscular build, and has a tattoo on his shoulder and down his left arm.

A post on the Facebook page Help Find Denver is urging people who travelled on SH1 on Sunday, February 24 between 3.30pm and midnight to review their footage for possible sightings of his red 2008 Nissan Skyline, which he is thought to have been driving the day he went missing.