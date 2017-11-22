 

Motorists travelling between Auckland and Northland set for months' of night-time closures

Motorists travelling between Auckland and Northland are set to contend with months' of night-time motorway closures.

Northern Corridor Improvements proposal will connect the Hobsonville, Northwestern and Southwestern Motorways.

Beginning today, the Northern Motorway will be closed for road works five nights a week over the next four months.

The closures run from 9pm-5am each night, between Constellation Drive and Oteha Valley Road.

They will enable crews to resurface the 4km stretch of State Highway 1, re-paint road markings and relocate signage, the New Zealand Transport Agency says.

The works will lead to a reduced 80km/h speed limit because the lanes will be repainted to be narrower, the agency said.

Transport Agency spokesperson Chris Hunt said vehicles will be directed along the same detour routes past the road works each night.

"But drivers will need to plan ahead and allow more time for their journeys," he said.

The works are in preparation for the Northern Corridor Improvements project, scheduled to start later this year.

The project will include the addition of new lanes to the Northern Motorway, a new motorway ring-road linking it to SH18, an extension to bus lanes and new walking and cycling paths.


