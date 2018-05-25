 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Motorists struggle through treacherous conditions on ice strewn Arthur’s Pass

share

Source:

1 NEWS

1 NEWS spoke with several drivers who were braving the South Island route.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:53
1
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

Check your forecast: Thunderstorms, large hail and powerful winds set to batter much of the North Island this afternoon

01:42
2
Police are now looking for the people involved, who set upon two people on May 6 outside the Mecca Maxima store.

Can you help? New footage shows group of up to eight men wanted over brutal central Auckland attack


01:58
3

Most read story: Heartbroken Canterbury farmers desperate to stop 'horrendous' killing of 90 pregnant cows, on same day Govt decides on M bovis plan

4
Kiwi (file picture).

Ferrets kill eight kiwi over eight weeks in Tongariro Forest

00:30
5
The winger left the Highlanders with 14 men for 62 minutes after this wreckless act.

Watch: Highlanders' Tevita Nabura banned six weeks for this brain explosion karate kick to the head against Waratahs

02:26
Tiahleigh Palmer was allegedly murdered by her foster father to cover up an incestuous relationship with his teenage son.

Aussie foster dad admits murdering Kiwi mum's daughter, 12, after his son admitted having incestuous relationship with her

Rick Thorburn wiped away tears as he replied "guilty" to murder today, interfering with the 12-year-old's corpse, perjury and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

01:53
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

Check your forecast: Thunderstorms, large hail and powerful winds set to batter much of the North Island this afternoon

The worst of the storms are expecting to come in from the west.

01:58

Canterbury farmer's 90 pregnant cows spared from being slaughtered until Tuesday, day after Govt decides on M bovis plan

The family has been overwhelmed with support from all round New Zealand since they voiced their emotional concerns about the "barbaric" process last night.

NZ visas for Chinese bank's clients fast-tracked

Immigration New Zealand introduced a streamlined visa process for the bank's private banking or prestigious wealth management customers.

01:15
Dozens of woman have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein, accused of sexual assault, facing arrest in New York

Movie stars and employees of his company have described a decadeslong history by Weinstein of sexually abusing and assaulting them and then paying or coercing them to stay silent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 